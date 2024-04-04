Sign up
Previous
Photo 3065
Christmas Dinner for 2
We had a belated Christmas and Easter dinner yesterday! Our son was in India at Christmas time and delayed getting home for Easter dinner. Unfortunately husband is ill with a chest infection so he didn't join us for dinner, a lot of effort for two!
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
1
0
Tags
christmas
,
dinner
,
easter
Dianne
ace
I hope you managed to have a lovely time and your good man improves quickly.
April 5th, 2024
