Stormy Seascale by countrylassie
Stormy Seascale

The wind was so strong I could barely stand up so just a quick shot at the beach.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Lesley Aldridge

Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely scene
April 9th, 2024  
Lesley ace
It’s been crazy windy hasn’t it. I love this shot.
April 9th, 2024  
