Last Swim by countrylassie
Photo 3108

Last Swim

I was determined to have a final swim in the sea even though the air temperature was quite cool. It started raining as I got back to the car so it was good timing.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
