Friends by countrylassie
Photo 3203

Friends

A friend gave me a lovely bunch of flowers, white and blue scabious with verbena and they have scent too.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

ace
Judith Johnson ace
This is so beautiful
August 11th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A stunning bloom
August 11th, 2024  
