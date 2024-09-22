Previous
King of the Fells by countrylassie
303 / 365

King of the Fells

A Herdwick sheep looking very regal on Birker Moor.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Beverley ace
Standing very proud… lovely scenery.
September 28th, 2024  
Carole G ace
I love this!
September 28th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Excellent shot. I took a similar one today in Wales, but it’s not a patch on this.
September 28th, 2024  
narayani ace
Lovely scene
September 28th, 2024  
