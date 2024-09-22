Sign up
303 / 365
King of the Fells
A Herdwick sheep looking very regal on Birker Moor.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
A little extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
22nd September 2024 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountains
,
fells
,
cumbria
,
herdwick
Beverley
ace
Standing very proud… lovely scenery.
September 28th, 2024
Carole G
ace
I love this!
September 28th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Excellent shot. I took a similar one today in Wales, but it’s not a patch on this.
September 28th, 2024
narayani
ace
Lovely scene
September 28th, 2024
