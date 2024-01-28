Baby Book

This is the baby memory book I have just made for my great nephew, he was born this week. It’s instead of a card and will keep all the early memories of his first year. I’m hoping his mum and dad like it. Every book I make is individual no two are alike, they take many hours made from scratch but I love making them. This one is only a small one as I needed to be ready.

Better on black



