Baby Book by craftymeg
21 / 365

Baby Book

This is the baby memory book I have just made for my great nephew, he was born this week. It’s instead of a card and will keep all the early memories of his first year. I’m hoping his mum and dad like it. Every book I make is individual no two are alike, they take many hours made from scratch but I love making them. This one is only a small one as I needed to be ready.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Margaret Brown

Mags ace
Beautiful job and work of art! Perfect for a boy!
January 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I absolutely love it! What a wonderful idea - this is the perfect unique gift. I love creating special hand made by me gifts…
Do you use a particular pattern I wonder … really special.
January 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
What a wonderful, creative gift!
January 28th, 2024  
