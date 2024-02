Card

I have been busy making a few everyday cards, this one just needs a greeting. I sketched the flowers on watercolour card and used inktense water colour ink pencils which are very vibrant and brighter than watercolour. I have had quite a few birthdays and orders lately so my card drawer has taken a hammering. Also thought it fit negative space.

Nice on black



