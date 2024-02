Fishing

More fishing boats in the little harbour of Paddys Hole. Always so colourful and very well used. Over the road is the fishing village, a collection of fisherman’s huts{about 50} all painted green to blend into the dip of the land. There are always chimneys smoking and cars parked up next to the huts, it’s a little community!

Nice on black



