Previous
78 / 365
Roses
A nice bunch of roses from my daughters for making my grandsons birthday cake. I love the colour combination.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
5
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4094
photos
161
followers
71
following
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
YEAR 12
roses-pink-apricot-yellow-cut-flower
julia
ace
Beautiful.. love the little drop of water..
March 25th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
They are lovely.
March 25th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
So pretty, such lovely mixed colours
March 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
March 25th, 2024
