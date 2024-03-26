Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
Mackerel skies
Taken the other day, this mixture of cloud was striking above the shoreline of Redcar.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
2
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4095
photos
161
followers
71
following
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 12
Tags
mackerel-skies-clouds-stormy-
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous skies!
March 26th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Very nice on black
March 26th, 2024
