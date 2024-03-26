Previous
Mackerel skies by craftymeg
79 / 365

Mackerel skies

Taken the other day, this mixture of cloud was striking above the shoreline of Redcar.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous skies!
March 26th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Very nice on black
March 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise