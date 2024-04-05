Previous
Gorse by craftymeg
Gorse

All over the lanes and moorland the gorse is flowering. It’s nearly full out in places now and lovely draped over drystone walls and roadside hedgebacks.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Margaret Brown

carol white ace
Nicely focused, a lovely shot. Fav 😊
April 5th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So pretty
April 5th, 2024  
Dawn ace
It is pretty but over here it rampant
April 5th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely image.
April 5th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely composition!
April 5th, 2024  
haskar ace
It has a lot of flowers. It must look very nice.
April 5th, 2024  
