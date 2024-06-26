River Swale Richmond

A beautiful sunny day today so with temps of 26C we went through to Richmond and down to the river. It was glorious and I managed to get some nice shots of everyone enjoying the water and weather. This photo was caught just along the river where you can walk through and get shots of the pebbles and entangled tree roots with the waterfall in the distance. It was so nice to at last pay a visit after 5 years, we are just starting to get back into the swing of things after 2 major ops and Covid.

Nice on black



