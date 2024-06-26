Previous
River Swale Richmond by craftymeg
171 / 365

River Swale Richmond

A beautiful sunny day today so with temps of 26C we went through to Richmond and down to the river. It was glorious and I managed to get some nice shots of everyone enjoying the water and weather. This photo was caught just along the river where you can walk through and get shots of the pebbles and entangled tree roots with the waterfall in the distance. It was so nice to at last pay a visit after 5 years, we are just starting to get back into the swing of things after 2 major ops and Covid.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
June 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
So lovely!
June 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise