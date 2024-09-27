Previous
One I took earlier! by craftymeg
One I took earlier!

Amongst my last few heather pics, I rather liked it.

Also I’m still in leg rest mode so not been out a lot, so no chance of many photos. The hospital assures me it will get better just in its own time. In the meantime it’s leg up and walk in between, I’ve had antibiotics blood thinners 2 scans and 3 hospital visits. Luckily no clot, just a lot of fluid from the trauma of the fall. I’m guessing I’m lucky it’s no worse.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.
Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Judith Johnson ace
This is fabulous, I love the rich colours
September 27th, 2024  
