One I took earlier!

Amongst my last few heather pics, I rather liked it.



Also I’m still in leg rest mode so not been out a lot, so no chance of many photos. The hospital assures me it will get better just in its own time. In the meantime it’s leg up and walk in between, I’ve had antibiotics blood thinners 2 scans and 3 hospital visits. Luckily no clot, just a lot of fluid from the trauma of the fall. I’m guessing I’m lucky it’s no worse.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.