New term!

Taken the other week, our grandees first day of a new year and our little Divas first day, she’s been to nursery but now it’s big school for the whole day.



They looked so happy and I can report they both settled in nicely no probs and Diva just loves being there the whole day. She commented the other day that she wished she could have stayed longer because she had more she wanted to do! She’s only turned 4 by 3 months and is so grown up her mam says she’s a teenager when she comes home! She is a big sister to her brother and really looks after him but they do fight like cat and dog at times. 🤣

Nice on black



