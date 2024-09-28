Wet and windy

The rain has started again and the day has ended up being grey and dismal. The sun stayed out for a few hours this morning but it didn’t last. We went to the coast which was surprisingly busy we couldn’t get parked so we didn’t stop. I put a filter on this shot to show the details better. It’s Saltburn Hunt Cliff and The Ship Inn that stands under the cliff on the seafront, temps were a chilly 12-14C.

Better on black



