Moonlight poppies

I thought I would have a change and do the Meconopsis Himalayan blue poppy on my latest card. It’s stamped and coloured.. I enjoyed using the different colour way it’s another birthday order. I just have to add the sentiment and I am finished.



Another cold miserable day with temps of 11 - 13C. still having to keep my foot up so not getting out much at all at the moment, it’s 4 weeks and counting. I am trying to be patient!



Thank you for all your lovely comments and fav’s all are appreciated and welcome