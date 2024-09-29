Previous
Moonlight poppies by craftymeg
Moonlight poppies

I thought I would have a change and do the Meconopsis Himalayan blue poppy on my latest card. It’s stamped and coloured.. I enjoyed using the different colour way it’s another birthday order. I just have to add the sentiment and I am finished.

Another cold miserable day with temps of 11 - 13C. still having to keep my foot up so not getting out much at all at the moment, it’s 4 weeks and counting. I am trying to be patient!

Thank you for all your lovely comments and fav’s all are appreciated and welcome
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Margaret Brown

Beverley ace
This is soo Beautiful… you are so patiently talented… it’s so wonderful that they’re unique! Beautiful
September 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Gorgeous work!
September 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Delightful creation, Margaret! Guess I missed something... What happened to put you off of your feet? Hoping you'll soon return to full mobility!
September 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Absolutely lovely. Yes, very cold all of a sudden now. Continuing to wish you well.
September 29th, 2024  
Hazel ace
Margaret, that is so beautiful! Sending best wishes!
September 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
September 29th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
It's a beautiful design. Someone is going to be delighted
September 29th, 2024  
carol white ace
A beautiful design. Fav 😊
September 29th, 2024  
