Curlew

I was lucky enough to catch this Curlew on the Moortop this afternoon. It was calling its young which were hiding in the heather out of sight. A migratory bird that comes to breed, it nests on the Moortop and feeds on the coast, it has good cover on the moor and the coast is only a short flight away. It is a treat to see them. The temps were 15-17C today and is warming up slowly till we get a balmy 23C next Thursday!!

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.