Curlew by craftymeg
164 / 365

Curlew

I was lucky enough to catch this Curlew on the Moortop this afternoon. It was calling its young which were hiding in the heather out of sight. A migratory bird that comes to breed, it nests on the Moortop and feeds on the coast, it has good cover on the moor and the coast is only a short flight away. It is a treat to see them. The temps were 15-17C today and is warming up slowly till we get a balmy 23C next Thursday!!
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Michelle
Wonderful capture of this magnificent Curlew
June 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I would say a perfect capture, beautiful details… love it!
June 19th, 2024  
carol white ace
A fabulous capture. Fav 😊
June 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Love the shape of their long beaks
June 19th, 2024  
