Farndale
A view of Farndale and the moor beyond. Taken on a day when they were burning off the heather and wisps of smoke can be seen travelling along the Dale.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments ad favs all are appreciated and welcome.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
farndale-north-york-moors-october
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely scene, and an almost blue sky!
October 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous scenery
October 19th, 2024
Michelle
Lovely patchwork of greens
October 19th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Beautiful scenery
October 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a great land and skyscape.
October 19th, 2024
