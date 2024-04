From above

Castleton looking like Lilliput. The moorland villages around our part of the NorthYork Moors are balanced atop hills or huddled in the vales. It’s like looking down on a miniature landscape as you go along Blakey Ridge, the road which takes you to Hutton-Le-Hole. The road leads out of the village on the left of the shot back over the moor and catches the Whitby road.

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.