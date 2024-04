Dwarf

These rhododendrons only grow to about 4 ft tall they were in full bloom in the Garden Centre this afternoon. It was a nice trip out past all the rape/canola fields coming into flower and the verges full of masses of dandelions. It’s a pink and yellow month now that the white cherries have come to an end and the pink ones are now starting to come into full bloom.

