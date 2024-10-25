Skinningrov

Skinningrove is small coastal village between Saltburn and Staithes, it has a small inlet to the sea and is a place that is very mixed in its housing and roads that twist through to a car park by the sea. It somehow feels back to front and it strikes me as strange. My sister used to live here for a few years but it’s somewhere we may visit a couple of times a year. There is a car park at the seafront with no facilities of any kind, it’s not a tourist trap but when we visited the other day we couldn’t get parked because the area was full. So as we turned around I grabbed this view across the inlet which shows the few fishing boats and the steep cut out steps up to the top of the bank which overlooks the sea. It is not a pretty place but it certainly has character!

Better on black



