Joy!

Our grandsons first visit in 4months since lockdown . We were unsure how he would react to seeing us and we kept him at arms length and no cuddles, it was so hard. We agreed we would let him have leg cuddles and hand holds that would be arms length, what we didn’t expect was the joy in his face on seeing us and the hand hold that lasted over 5 mins that wouldn’t let go. Once he got used to the fact we were not going to disappear he was happy to run around and play, he went home happy and tired.



We had a very short first time hold of our 7 week old granddaughter too which was lovely, it was short and sweet and we are the first people apart from her parents to hold her since the midwife at her birth. We did all this outside in our back garden, it was cool and rather windy but it was so enjoyable, we all needed that connection after so long.

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.