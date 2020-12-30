Previous
Lockdown dining room by craftymeg
Lockdown dining room

Just a snapshot of our life at the moment. Our dinning room is our craft room this year. Hubby here learning to play the keyboard which was my birthday present this year(it’s going to be a long job for us both)!! Charlie Brown sitting listening except he’s deaf!! He usually just sits at our feet while we practice.

In the fore-ground is a tidy pile of just a few of my crafty bits including water colour and gouche paint a couple of pencil folders and my latest project crochet bag, which I will soon finish. Things have certainly been different this year and we have just found out this afternoon that we are now in tier 4 so I’m guessing not a lot will change in the next few months.
