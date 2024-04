On the move!

We had a day of sheep surrounding us on Tuesday, this flock charged over the brow of the hill of the Commondale Castleton moor road. We had to jam the anchors on and wait for them to go round us, we don’t know where or what they were doing, they were by themselves and maybe enjoying the freedom of them being turned loose for the season.

Better on black



