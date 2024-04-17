Previous
On guard by craftymeg
101 / 365

On guard

A close up of yesterday’s sheepdog, stood on the quad bike. He was very alert and kept the ewes in line with the help of another dog to help them over the road into pastures new.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
In charge , he certainly shows the part !!!!
April 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise