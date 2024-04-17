Sign up
Previous
101 / 365
On guard
A close up of yesterday’s sheepdog, stood on the quad bike. He was very alert and kept the ewes in line with the help of another dog to help them over the road into pastures new.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
1
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4117
photos
161
followers
71
following
Tags
sheepdog-ewes-spring-moorland-farm-april
Beryl Lloyd
ace
In charge , he certainly shows the part !!!!
April 17th, 2024
