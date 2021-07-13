Sign up
188 / 365
Another rainy day
The rain has finally stopped and the sun has come out. I took this shot with the one I posted yesterday. I love the rain washed look.
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3110
photos
183
followers
80
following
Tags
sweet-peas-rain-droplet-summer-july
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous capture, love the rain drops.
July 13th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
The water drops made for a beautiful shot!
July 13th, 2021
Hazel
ace
This is beautiful. And it makes me think of my dad who grew lovely fragrant sweet peas in our garden.
July 13th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Beautifully captured, lovely colours.
July 13th, 2021
Granny7
ace
Beautiful especially on black
July 13th, 2021
tony gig
Beautiful, love it...fav
July 13th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love raindrops and flowers
July 13th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
so many large water drops on the flower pedals. Fantastic shot
July 13th, 2021
*lynn
ace
beautiful capture, Margaret
July 13th, 2021
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
Lovely shot
July 13th, 2021
Donna
Beautiful shot!
July 14th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Sweet sweet peas
July 14th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
So pretty!
July 14th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ah, nice!
July 14th, 2021
haskar
ace
Beautifully captured.
July 14th, 2021
Margo
ace
Love this fav
July 14th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Such nice soft pastel shades
July 14th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 14th, 2021
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Reminds me of stained glass. Nice
July 14th, 2021
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice closeup and detail
July 14th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up shot and I love the droplets.
July 14th, 2021
Fisher Family
Beautiful - I love the colours and water drops!
Ian
July 14th, 2021
Michelle
Lovely capture
July 14th, 2021
KV
ace
Love the composition & the raindrops are gorgeous.
July 14th, 2021
GaryW
Love the drops and the light.
July 15th, 2021
Ian