Another rainy day by craftymeg
188 / 365

Another rainy day

The rain has finally stopped and the sun has come out. I took this shot with the one I posted yesterday. I love the rain washed look.
Nicer on black

13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a gorgeous capture, love the rain drops.
July 13th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
The water drops made for a beautiful shot!
July 13th, 2021  
Hazel ace
This is beautiful. And it makes me think of my dad who grew lovely fragrant sweet peas in our garden.
July 13th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Beautifully captured, lovely colours.
July 13th, 2021  
Granny7 ace
Beautiful especially on black
July 13th, 2021  
tony gig
Beautiful, love it...fav
July 13th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love raindrops and flowers
July 13th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
so many large water drops on the flower pedals. Fantastic shot
July 13th, 2021  
*lynn ace
beautiful capture, Margaret
July 13th, 2021  
Elisabeth Sæter ace
Lovely shot
July 13th, 2021  
Donna
Beautiful shot!
July 14th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Sweet sweet peas
July 14th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
So pretty!
July 14th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ah, nice!
July 14th, 2021  
haskar ace
Beautifully captured.
July 14th, 2021  
Margo ace
Love this fav
July 14th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Such nice soft pastel shades
July 14th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 14th, 2021  
Virginia Stapleton ace
Reminds me of stained glass. Nice
July 14th, 2021  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice closeup and detail
July 14th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot and I love the droplets.
July 14th, 2021  
Fisher Family
Beautiful - I love the colours and water drops!

Ian
July 14th, 2021  
Michelle
Lovely capture
July 14th, 2021  
KV ace
Love the composition & the raindrops are gorgeous.
July 14th, 2021  
GaryW
Love the drops and the light.
July 15th, 2021  
