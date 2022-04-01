Tulip’s reckless way of going

It’s National Poetry Month!



Deaths of Flowers by Edith Joy Scovell



I would if I could choose

Age and die outwards as a tulip does;

Not as this iris drawing in, in-coiling

Its complex strange taut inflorescence, willing

Itself a bud again - though all achieved is

No more than a clenched sadness,



The tears of gum not flowing.

I would choose the tulip’s reckless way of going;

Whose petals answer light, altering by fractions

From closed to wide, from one through many perfections,

Til wrecked, flamboyant, strayed beyond recall,

Like flakes of fire they piecemeal fall.

