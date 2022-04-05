Previous
You’re the froth on my soy cappuccino by cristinaledesma33
95 / 365

You’re the froth on my soy cappuccino

A Modern Love Song by Don Behrend

You’re the froth on my soy cappuccino;
You’re the spread on my paleo toast
You’re the nose of my GM-free pinot;
You’re organic, my love. You’re the most!
