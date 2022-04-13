Previous
We always have eggs by cristinaledesma33
103 / 365

We always have eggs

Egg Poem by Alison Powell

“No eggs, you can get them at Lidl but only two”
Says the butcher, handing over bags of chops and mince.
He wonders why I’m not buying more.
No eggs in the supermarket
Someone heard there were eggs at M&S
At Blackfriars, someone’s mum in Lincolnshire had eggs.

We always have eggs.

Eggs in a Tupperware, blanketed in paper towel
Set on the wall on the patio.
Eggs in a box with a decoration drawn by a young friend
Pushed over the road in a doll’s carriage.
“There were no eggs”, my friend says, then
“Eggs from my mum
Eggs offered when I walked down the street”
Eggs at the wholesalers: we can buy them as a group.

Egg discussions in mobile chat groups
Along with stories of coping in a tiny flat
Being worried about health, work, pay, the future.
Laughing.

Standing in the backyard with applause bouncing off the tower block, watching Venus hanging in the air, clapping and yelling for people who can’t hear because they are inside tending the sick, sheltering the dying.

There are no eggs, they say.

We always have eggs.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

CristinaL

I love the way you framed that beautiful brown and speckled egg with the more ordinary white eggs.
April 14th, 2022  
Diane ace
Wonderful focus on the brown egg! Thought-provoking poem.
April 14th, 2022  
