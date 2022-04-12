The magic stone

Excerpt from Soap by Francis Ponge



When I rub this jubilant and foaming thing, soap turns my hands obliging, malleable, and bonding; and the softer they get, more foaming, pearly, voluminous and furious the action becomes.



The more the magic stone cooperates with water and air, the more explosive tend to grow the perfumed grapes…



Water, air and soap mix, ride, play leap-frog, creating compositions that are less chemical, and more physical, gymnastic, acrobatic…, who knows, perhaps even rhetorical?



There is a lot we can say about soap. All that it has to say itself is in the act of disappearance of the very subject. That is why I find this subject so well-suiting.



Soap has a lot to say. Let it say what it has to say with vigor and passion.