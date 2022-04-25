Previous
the flowers you nearly brought by cristinaledesma33
115 / 365

the flowers you nearly brought

Flowers by Wendy Cope

Some men never think of it.
You did. You’d come along
And say you’d nearly brought me flowers
But something had gone wrong.

The shop was closed. Or you had doubts —
The sort that minds like ours
Dream up incessantly. You thought
I might not want your flowers.

It made me smile and hug you then.
Now I can only smile.
But, look, the flowers you nearly brought
Have lasted all this while.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

CristinaL

From Seattle. After taking a break mid-year 2020, I am back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site.
Corinne C ace
Nicely captured
May 4th, 2022  
