115 / 365
the flowers you nearly brought
Flowers by Wendy Cope
Some men never think of it.
You did. You’d come along
And say you’d nearly brought me flowers
But something had gone wrong.
The shop was closed. Or you had doubts —
The sort that minds like ours
Dream up incessantly. You thought
I might not want your flowers.
It made me smile and hug you then.
Now I can only smile.
But, look, the flowers you nearly brought
Have lasted all this while.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
1
1
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. After taking a break mid-year 2020, I am back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. Am...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st May 2022 5:47pm
Tags
tulips
,
sooc
,
theme-seasonal
Corinne C
ace
Nicely captured
May 4th, 2022
