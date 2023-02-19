Sign up
50 / 365
Goedemorgen
Slowly light returns
To the sill and old tea tins
Breathes, “Goedemorgen”
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th February 2023 9:24am
Tags
for2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love the minimalism.
February 19th, 2023
