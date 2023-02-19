Previous
Goedemorgen by cristinaledesma33
50 / 365

Goedemorgen

Slowly light returns
To the sill and old tea tins
Breathes, “Goedemorgen”
CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
Love the minimalism.
February 19th, 2023  
