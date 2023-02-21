Previous
Westertoren clock on a misty morning by cristinaledesma33
52 / 365

Westertoren clock on a misty morning

Westertoren chimes
were reassuring for Anne
in the annex next door
21st February 2023

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
