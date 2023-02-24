Previous
Over Leiden rooftops by cristinaledesma33
55 / 365

Over Leiden rooftops

Under Leiden rooftops
Warm tea is drunk as rain pours
Over Leiden rooftops
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone.
