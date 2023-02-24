Sign up
Over Leiden rooftops
Under Leiden rooftops
Warm tea is drunk as rain pours
Over Leiden rooftops
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2241
photos
36
followers
14
following
Views
6
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th February 2023 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2023
