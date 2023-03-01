Previous
Lemon by cristinaledesma33
60 / 365

Lemon

The sunlight must be
Faint outside; it’s been captured
Stored in this lemon
CristinaL

Helen Jane ace
Lots of lovely lemon light here, I agree.
March 1st, 2023  
