Royal purple by cristinaledesma33
63 / 365

Royal purple

Beneath the reddish
Paper, brittle and crackly,
Royal purple glows
4th March 2023

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
