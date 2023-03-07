Sign up
66 / 365
Orange feels like mimosa al fresco
Orange feels like sunshine,
Mimosa al fresco
Brunch at your leisure
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2023
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th March 2023 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2023
Annie D
ace
Love the material
March 7th, 2023
