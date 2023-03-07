Previous
Orange feels like mimosa al fresco by cristinaledesma33
Orange feels like mimosa al fresco

Orange feels like sunshine,
Mimosa al fresco
Brunch at your leisure
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
Annie D ace
Love the material
March 7th, 2023  
