94 / 365
Pink taffeta
Cherry blossom trees
Adorned in pink taffeta
Debutantes of spring.
— Jeanette Bouvet, Seattle
Last one!
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2282
photos
39
followers
14
following
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
31st March 2023 4:24pm
cherry-blossom
landscape-56
