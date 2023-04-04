Previous
Pink taffeta by cristinaledesma33
Pink taffeta

Cherry blossom trees
Adorned in pink taffeta
Debutantes of spring.
— Jeanette Bouvet, Seattle
CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
Photo Details

