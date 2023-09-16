Sign up
It dried like that
Do you remember when we were children, our mothers told us not to make bad faces or they wind would blow and freeze our faces that way?
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2023
ILCE-6000
16th September 2023 6:38pm
bw-83
