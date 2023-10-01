Sign up
138 / 365
One headlight
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
1
1
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2326
photos
38
followers
16
following
37% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd October 2023 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract-76
Corinne C
ace
A clever and well done capture!
October 5th, 2023
