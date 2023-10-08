Previous
Speak now! Who is this person?

Thomas Dambö is a recycle art activist who creates art to convey his environmental message about recycling and mindful consumption. He has made giant trolls around the world and has made 5 in and around the Seattle area.

https://www.npr.org/2021/05/06/992149491/far-from-the-internet-these-big-benevolent-trolls-lure-humans-to-nature
