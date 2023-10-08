Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
145 / 365
Speak now! Who is this person?
Thomas Dambö is a recycle art activist who creates art to convey his environmental message about recycling and mindful consumption. He has made giant trolls around the world and has made 5 in and around the Seattle area.
https://www.npr.org/2021/05/06/992149491/far-from-the-internet-these-big-benevolent-trolls-lure-humans-to-nature
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2336
photos
38
followers
16
following
39% complete
View this month »
137
138
139
140
141
142
144
145
Latest from all albums
139
140
141
142
42
144
43
145
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th October 2023 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-144
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close