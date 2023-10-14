Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
151 / 365
Leaves and the annular eclipse
We only had 90% visibility in Seattle.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2341
photos
39
followers
16
following
41% complete
View this month »
142
144
145
147
148
149
150
151
Latest from all albums
144
43
145
147
148
149
150
151
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2023
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th October 2023 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eotb-1526
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close