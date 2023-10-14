Previous
Leaves and the annular eclipse by cristinaledesma33
151 / 365

Leaves and the annular eclipse

We only had 90% visibility in Seattle.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise