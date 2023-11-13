Previous
Mom by cristinaledesma33
Mom

My mom passed away on Saturday night. She was a great lover of flowers. Red flowers, in particular. She adored the glass garden and would have spent hours at a time contemplating each piece. This one was her favorite.
CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
kali ace
Oh that is sad for you, may she rest in peace.
November 14th, 2023  
Annie D ace
May your mum rest in peace
November 14th, 2023  
