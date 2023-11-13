Sign up
162 / 365
Mom
My mom passed away on Saturday night. She was a great lover of flowers. Red flowers, in particular. She adored the glass garden and would have spent hours at a time contemplating each piece. This one was her favorite.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
kali
ace
Oh that is sad for you, may she rest in peace.
November 14th, 2023
Annie D
ace
May your mum rest in peace
November 14th, 2023
