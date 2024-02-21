Previous
Dawn by cristinaledesma33
183 / 365

Dawn

The last of my Bellingham Bay pics form our long weekend. I can’t decide if I should have left this monochromatic and not split-toned.
21st February 2024

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone.
50% complete

Photo Details

