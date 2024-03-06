Previous
Breakfast for lunch by cristinaledesma33
197 / 365

Breakfast for lunch

6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Yummy! I love eggs and I'd eat them everyday for breakfast!
March 7th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
Always a good idea. Ask @Taffy
March 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise