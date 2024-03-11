Sign up
Previous
Next
202 / 365
Heat for a cold rainy day
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
2
1
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2393
photos
41
followers
16
following
55% complete
View this month »
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2023-2024
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th March 2024 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pov
,
flatlay
,
rainbow2024
,
mundane-tomato
,
march24words
,
theme-march2024
Krista Mae
ace
LOVE! So fun with the grape tomatoes around the chips n salsa on the RED tablecloth!
March 12th, 2024
CristinaL
ace
@peekysweets
Thank you!
March 12th, 2024
