Previous
Abstract blue sky by cristinaledesma33
220 / 365

Abstract blue sky

29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful, dreamy abstract
March 29th, 2024  
CristinaL ace
@corinnec Thank you!
March 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise