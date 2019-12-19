Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1083
The Christmas lights went out
The Christmas lights went out –
The ones Dad just suspended.
He took all day to hang them,
But their gleaming’s promptly ended.
I wonder how he’ll take it
When he steps out in the snow
To marvel at his handiwork,
But find he’s missed the show.
The Christmas lights went out;
And all’s dark on our lawn –
One fleeting, fizzling moment
And his masterpiece is gone.
I think I’ll step inside now
To avoid how he reacts
When he finds one broken bulb
In the middle of my tracks
- By Barbara Vance
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. In 2019 (Year 4) I plan to do 365 days of interpretations of songs, poetry, and book quotes. 😬 Last year I had...
1479
photos
36
followers
17
following
296% complete
View this month »
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365_Current
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st December 2019 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-holidays
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close