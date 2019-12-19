The Christmas lights went out

The Christmas lights went out –

The ones Dad just suspended.

He took all day to hang them,

But their gleaming’s promptly ended.



I wonder how he’ll take it

When he steps out in the snow

To marvel at his handiwork,

But find he’s missed the show.



The Christmas lights went out;

And all’s dark on our lawn –

One fleeting, fizzling moment

And his masterpiece is gone.



I think I’ll step inside now

To avoid how he reacts

When he finds one broken bulb

In the middle of my tracks

- By Barbara Vance

