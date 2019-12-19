Previous
The Christmas lights went out by cristinaledesma33
The Christmas lights went out

The Christmas lights went out –
The ones Dad just suspended.
He took all day to hang them,
But their gleaming’s promptly ended.

I wonder how he’ll take it
When he steps out in the snow
To marvel at his handiwork,
But find he’s missed the show.

The Christmas lights went out;
And all’s dark on our lawn –
One fleeting, fizzling moment
And his masterpiece is gone.

I think I’ll step inside now
To avoid how he reacts
When he finds one broken bulb
In the middle of my tracks
- By Barbara Vance
19th December 2019 19th Dec 19

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. In 2019 (Year 4) I plan to do 365 days of interpretations of songs, poetry, and book quotes. 😬 Last year I had...
296% complete

