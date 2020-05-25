Previous
Without flowers, it’s black and white by cristinaledesma33
Without flowers, it’s black and white

Empty flower stalls at the Pike Place Market
CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. 2020 will be back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site.
