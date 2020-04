The dough rises in the sun

The dough rises in the sun,

history of the human rice inside it:

orgies, famines, Christanity,

eras when a man could have his arm

chopped off for stealing half a loaf.

I punch it down, knead the dark

flour into the light, let it bake,

then set it on the table beside the knife,

learning the power

cooks have over others, the pleasure

of saying ”Eat.”

- Bread by Helena Minton